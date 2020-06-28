Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

