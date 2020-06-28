Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $32,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Match Group by 240.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Match Group by 22,540.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Match Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $101.18 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

