Investors Buy High Volume of Nike Call Options (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 68,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 30,916 call options.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

