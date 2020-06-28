Investors Buy High Volume of PDC Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,053 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,343% compared to the average daily volume of 292 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.88. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.