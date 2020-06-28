Investors Buy Large Volume of PG&E Call Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 166,617 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average volume of 34,711 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

