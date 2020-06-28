Investors Purchase High Volume of MDC Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 20,077% compared to the typical volume of 13 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 50,000 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,193 shares of company stock valued at $84,487 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MDC Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MDC Partners by 124.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

MDCA opened at $2.05 on Friday. MDC Partners has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.74 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

