Iofina’s (IOF) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and a P/E ratio of 53.75. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 10.39 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.23 ($0.42).

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

