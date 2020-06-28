Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,581,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.