iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,091 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $11,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Holdin Velocity sold 169,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $814,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,401,474 shares of company stock worth $19,604,853 over the last 90 days.

ALT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.