iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.83% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $148.62 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $107.20 and a twelve month high of $168.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.