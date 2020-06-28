iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after buying an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $136.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.