IWG (LON:IWG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.26) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 410 ($5.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IWG from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut IWG to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 325 ($4.14) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on IWG from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 239 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.50 ($3.90).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 259.80 ($3.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 322.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.40 ($5.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.