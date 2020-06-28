Jack W. Schuler Acquires 30,014 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,014 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,332.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

