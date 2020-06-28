Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 27.10 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 444.20 ($5.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

In related news, insider Dennis McShane bought 26,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,350 ($55.36) per share, with a total value of £1,157,535 ($1,473,253.15).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

