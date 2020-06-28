Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to Hold

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 226 ($2.88) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 331 ($4.21).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 216 ($2.75) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 279.90 ($3.56).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.67).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($27,745.96).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.