Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4,591.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

