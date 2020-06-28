Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 675

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 697 ($8.87) to GBX 675 ($8.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 891 ($11.34) to GBX 482 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 740 ($9.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 670.64 ($8.54).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 462.40 ($5.89) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 475.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 293 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 850.76 ($10.83).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

