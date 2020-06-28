Jefferies Financial Group Raises Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 154

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 154 ($1.96) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target (up from GBX 165 ($2.10)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 163 ($2.07) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.71 ($2.26).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 142.55 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.19. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.39 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In related news, insider Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £161.40 ($205.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,010.20 ($19,104.24). Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 119 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of £127.70 ($162.53) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,341.10). Insiders acquired 310 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,270 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

