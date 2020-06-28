Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

PFD stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.86) on Friday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.90 ($0.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $590.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.80.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

