Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,080.75 ($26.48).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,120 ($26.98). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $712.09 million and a P/E ratio of 131.65.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.