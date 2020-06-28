Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 440 ($5.60) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 680 ($8.65) in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 525.77 ($6.69).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 533 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 528.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 518.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

