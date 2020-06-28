Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 165 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.77. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Mail will post 2834.0001931 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

