Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $879.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

