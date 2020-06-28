Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19).

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

HUN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,055,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 331,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.