Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

JEN stock opened at €20.66 ($23.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of €29.55 ($33.20).

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

