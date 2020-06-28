JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.30 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

