Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 12,703 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,661,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.25). Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

