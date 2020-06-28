JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €41.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.07 ($60.75).

KGX stock opened at €53.66 ($60.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.78. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

