JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 430

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 365 ($4.65) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.18) to GBX 385 ($4.90) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 426 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 464.31 ($5.91).

BLND opened at GBX 383.50 ($4.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 475.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.27).

British Land (LON:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.41) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that British Land will post 3545.999755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £324 ($412.37) per share, with a total value of £14,904 ($18,969.07).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

