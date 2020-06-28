JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 8,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,300 ($92.91) to GBX 8,000 ($101.82) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($85.27) to GBX 7,250 ($92.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a GBX 7,300 ($92.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($91.64) to GBX 7,400 ($94.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($62.36) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,900 ($100.55) to GBX 9,000 ($114.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,891.05 ($87.71).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,270 ($92.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,017.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,373.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($65.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($104.25).

In related news, insider Nicandro Durante purchased 165 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($87.62) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($14,456.66).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

