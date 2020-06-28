JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.87) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.56) price target (up from GBX 830 ($10.56)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 912.69 ($11.62).

WPP opened at GBX 612.80 ($7.80) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 768.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($13.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other WPP news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($25,422.43). Also, insider Sandrine Dufour purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £89,250 ($113,592.97).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

