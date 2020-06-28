K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €9.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.72) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.05) and a fifty-two week high of €16.80 ($18.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -50.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.63.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

