Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) is one of 618 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Karuna Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A -$43.96 million -29.45 Karuna Therapeutics Competitors $2.12 billion $260.75 million 0.72

Karuna Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -18.24% -15.83% Karuna Therapeutics Competitors -3,409.24% -244.96% -33.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Karuna Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Competitors 6713 18611 35968 1437 2.51

Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $117.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karuna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain. It also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PureTech Health plc.

