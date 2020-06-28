KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.72.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $42,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

