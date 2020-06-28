KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $29.38. KB Home shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 131,638 shares changing hands.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.82%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

