Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $597.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

