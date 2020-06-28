Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €51.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.00 ($59.55).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €48.70 ($54.71) on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €49.41 and a 200-day moving average of €54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

