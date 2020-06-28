Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.76 ($95.24).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €66.79 ($75.04) on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.65 and a 200 day moving average of €65.39.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

