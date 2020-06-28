Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KWS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,210 ($15.40) to GBX 1,523 ($19.38) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($23.94) to GBX 1,793 ($22.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,691.83 ($21.53).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,716.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,528.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,920 ($24.44). The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 87.98.

In other news, insider Andrew John Day sold 150,095 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($22.53), for a total transaction of £2,656,681.50 ($3,381,292.48).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

