Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,532 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Knowles were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Knowles by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 156,917 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 110.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

