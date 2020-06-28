Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KUBTY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $74.18 on Friday. Kubota has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

