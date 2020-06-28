L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.