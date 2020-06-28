LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Windtree Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $99.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

