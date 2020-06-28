Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSGOF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

