Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Forestar Group (OTCMKTS:FOR) Financial Analysis

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Technology and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 6.31% 5.82% 3.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Technology and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group $428.30 million 1.64 $33.00 million $0.79 18.47

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leap Technology and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Technology has a beta of -2.51, indicating that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Leap Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

