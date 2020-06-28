Legal & General Group Plc Buys 9,769 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xperi by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xperi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xperi by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

