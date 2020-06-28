Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of Leggett & Platt worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 472.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 169,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE LEG opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

