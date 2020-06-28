LendingClub Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 866 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 564,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LendingClub by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,042 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LC opened at $4.41 on Friday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

