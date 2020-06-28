Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.73. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 78,149 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.