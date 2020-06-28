Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Cincinnati Bell (OTCMKTS:CBB) Financial Comparison

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -4.79% N/A -0.57% Liberty Braves Group Series B 9.87% 0.21% 0.11%

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bell and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 1 3 0 0 1.75 Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.49 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.14 Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series B has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cincinnati Bell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.